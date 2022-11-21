Weekend and indulgence go hand-in-hand. During these two days, we go on a bingeing spree, keeping all our diet thoughts at bay. It seems to be the same for Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. She has been an ardent foodie and never shies away from gushing over yummy meals. The actor enjoys 7.5million followers on the photo-sharing app, whom she keeps updated about her food experiences, movie and photo shoots, and family life. Keeping up with the tradition, Karisma Kapoor recently gave us a glimpse of her Sunday binge. And trust us, the view has totally left us drooling.





The actor was seen enjoying two delicious pieces of chocolate cakes, with fresh strawberries on the top. What we loved the most is the fact that this cake had the perfect balance of health and taste. It was from a fitness bakery, who prepare delicious cakes, keeping the health quotient in mind. Besides sharing a glimpse of the cakes, Karisma also thanked the friend and baker, who sent over the delicious treats. "Thank you Radhika for this Sunday delight," she captioned the picture. Take a look:





Photo Credit: Instagram

Looks delicious; isn't it? If you are like us, then these pieces of cakes have left you drooling too. Guess what; we have a perfect surprise for you. Here we bring you a list of some healthy cake recipes that can be a perfect addition to your dessert list. Click here for the healthy cake recipes.