Karisma Kapoor's gastronomic adventures are too hard to miss. However, time and again, Karisma has proved her love for sweet treats. And, her latest Instagram update is all the more relatable. It is from her breakfast time. FYI: It will make you hungry for sure. So what did she eat? A delectable cheesecake topped with strawberries and fresh cream. Yes, you read that right. And, why won't she? After all, it's "cheesecake for breakfast kinda morning," for Karisma. We aren't making such claims. It's her caption. She has added, "Thank you (you know who)," with a hugging emoticon and hearts emoji.





(Also Read: Karisma Kapoor's 'Homemade Goodness' Will Give You Major Sugar Cravings)





Take a look:

Instagram story by Karisma Kapoor

Do you feel like you are missing out on the joy of chomping on cheesecakes? If yes, then worry not. We have some amazing recipes prepared in the form of a list for you. Added benefit? These cheesecakes can be easily rustled up at home.

Is there a better way to start the Sunday? We think not. So what are you waiting for? Try this super-yummy blueberry cheesecake. Bonus: Top it with a layer of fresh blueberries.

Cherry Cheesecake is a perfect go-to option for your sweet cravings. This cheesecake comes topped with juicy cherries looking vibrant and tasty. You'll need biscuits, cream, vanilla extract among others to prepare this one. Try it out and you won't regret knowing about this.





(Also Read: Karisma Kapoor's Evening Indulgence Is Every Bit Heavenly And Delicious, Take A Look)

Are you fond of relishing fruits through a variety of dishes? If yes, then do make pineapple cheesecake at home. Trust us, this is all the creamy and gooey delight you need after a long day at work.

If you are a sucker for all things chocolate, this recipe is sure to appeal to your taste buds. Best part? You can prepare it in 40 minutes.

Well, this dessert carries a perfect balance of a gooey chocolate brownie and vanilla cheesecake topping. This sumptuous treat is all you need to make your heart happy.





Do try out these wonderful cheesecakes at home and share your experiences.