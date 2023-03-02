Lives of the British Royal family have always fascinated us. People from around the world keep a constant eye on how they behave, how they dress up and what do they eat. In fact, every small information about the Royals instantly make the headlines across the globe. Recently, we came across one such fascinating news about Princess of Wales Kate Middleton - and it was about her favourite food. Of course, we were quick enough to take a note of that! Can you guess what her favourite food is? Let us spill the beans for you. Princess Kate Middleton, during a candid chat with one of her elderly fans, revealed that she loves kidney beans and Brussels sprouts the most.





According to a report in The Independent, the Princess of Wales recently made a surprising visit to the Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough. There, she met a 109-year-old resident, named Nora, alongside her grandchildren Lynne and John. While chatting with Nora, Kate discovered that she and the centenarian share the same choices regarding food. When asked about her favourite food, Nora shared, it was "kidneys and Brussels sprouts", to which the Princess exclaimed, "I love kidneys too".





Besides meeting the residents, Kate Middleton also took part in a pancake-making activity with the chefs at the Nursing Home. A report in the Sky News reads, it was a fun-filled activity where the Princess hilariously failed to flip the pancakes. The report further states that Head Chef Anna Wright instructed her to pour the pancake batter in the pan and flip it after a while to cook both the sides. While Kate poured the batter right, she ruined it while scraping with spatula. However, she eventually managed to free some of the pancake and managed to flip it over.





"Definitely don't eat this one," the Princess said, while showing the ruined dish. She further went on to joke about her skills and said that her kids would definitely boycott her pancakes. "Maybe the children won't want to do pancakes. They would be like, 'Mummy, we've seen you do it - no way'," Princess Kate joked.





If you too struggle while making pancakes, then here we have a perfect solution for you. We found some easy tips that will help you make the pancakes like a pro. Click here to know more.