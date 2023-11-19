We believe that a simple home-cooked meal is all you need at the end of a long day. As Indians, we are spoiled for choice, since our local cuisines offer a range of options. It seems that our favourite celebrities are no different to us when it comes to their choice of comfort foods. We say this because Katrina Kaif has recently confessed her love for a simple home-cooked meal. The actress recently conducted an Ask Me Anything Session on her Instagram stories. During the AMA session, a fan quizzed her about her favourite food. Responding to the question, Katrina dropped a picture of three bowls placed on her dining table.





Of these three bowls, two had simple sabzi preparation while the third contained thick and creamy soup. Wondering what exactly the dishes were? Sharing the picture Katrina wrote, “Turai [ridged gourd] ki subzi, phool gobhi [cauliflower] ki subzi and broccoli soup.”

Katrina Kaif has never shied away from confessing her love for food. The actress has often treated us to her little foodie adventures. Of them all, our personal favourite is her romantic breakfast date with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. The actress dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram. The first image shared a glimpse of our favourite couple flashing their million-dollar smiles at the camera. Next, our attention was caught by a tempting coffee mug, placed next to a strong aromatic jug half filled with coffee.

The post was concluded with a glimpse of the real treat—a delectable pancake. It was one with heavenly toppings of strawberry sauce and fluffy whipped cream. Along with the picture, Katrina wrote, “Coffee mornings... the best.”





Earlier, in an interview, Vicky Kaushal revealed that while he loves paratha, Katrina Kaif is more of a pancake person. Despite the fact that the duo has very different food choices, Vicky and Katrina Kaif have learned to try each other's favourites too. Vicky said, “Our wedding is like paranthe weds pancake. Both are the same in a way but she loves pancakes. I love paranthe. She [Katrina Kaif] also eats paranthe. She loves paranthe made by my mom.” Read the full story here.





