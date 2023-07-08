Love is in the air and our Instagram feed screens Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal after they return from a fun-filled US vacation. But their foodilicious journey is far from over! The latest update comes straight from Katrina herself. She has shared some mouthwatering snapshots of their romantic breakfast date. The first photo gave us a glimpse of the power couple, oozing charm and radiating happiness. Next up, our attention was captured by a tempting coffee mug, promising a warm and aromatic kickstart to the day. But the real treat came in the form of a delectable pancake, stealing the spotlight with its heavenly toppings of strawberry sauce and fluffy whipped cream.

Take a look at her post below:

We are sure that just like us you would also want to taste Katrina Kaif's mouth-watering pancake. Below are some recipes that you can try in the comfort of your kitchen. Try it!

Here're 5 Pancake Recipes For You To Try:

1.Classic American Pancakes:

It is all things amazing. Fluffy golden pancakes with a generous amount of maple syrup can never go wrong. Recipe here.

2.Banana Pancakes:

With mashed bananas incorporated into the batter, these pancakes offer a deliciously moist and flavorful experience that is hard to resist. Find the detailed recipe here.

3.Bread Pancakes:

It is a clever way to transform leftover bread into a delightful breakfast treat. These pancakes provide a crispy exterior and a soft, doughy interior, making them a creative and satisfying option for a morning meal. Click here for the recipe.

4.Cinnamon Pancakes:

A comforting and aromatic twist to traditional pancakes. The warm, fragrant flavour of cinnamon adds a cosy touch to every bite, making these pancakes a perfect choice for a cosy weekend breakfast. Full recipe here.

5.Eggless Pancakes:

Seeking a plant-based or allergy-friendly option? Presenting, eggless pancakes. Trust us, it is worth a try and tastes delicious. Want a recipe? Click here.

Prepare one of the above pancakes and enjoy a breakfast this weekend, Vicky-Katrina style!