Floating markets are not a thing of the past. You must have heard about Thailand's iconic Damnoen Saduak, selling handmade souvenirs, fresh fruits and lip-smacking street food. Now, another video has surfaced on the internet showcasing an almost identical set-up. It features a vendor selling ice cream on a wooden boat in Kerala. The clip, shared by a Scotland-based travel vlogger on Instagram, showcases the vendor selling flavourful, pocket-friendly ice creams, leaving the vlogger both amused and delighted.

The video opens with the vlogger greeting the vendor from his houseboat. He then asks for an ice cream and the vendor presents him with a wide range of tempting flavours including pista, butterscotch, vanilla and chocolate. The vlogger chooses the pista-flavoured sweet delight. The price? Rs 50. He also offers an ice cream cone to his houseboat operator. The vlogger then goes on to unwrap his treat. The pista ice cream comes in a matka (earthen pot) that intrigues the vlogger.

Admiring the chunky texture, the vlogger takes a scrumptious bite. His reaction is priceless. “Wow. It is so creamy,” he admits, clearly enjoying his dessert. The man's final verdict? 10 out of 10! The side note read, “$0.60 ice cream in India.”

The post received plenty of reactions.

“The pot is so cute,” pointed out a user.

“Bro, choosing pista flavour was the best part,” exclaimed another.

“It is the cutest and tastiest ice cream ever,” said a foodie

Echoing a similar sentiment, an Instagrammer confessed, “My mouth is watering.”

“50 is very cheap on a water boat ride,” noted an individual

“I want his job. Ice cream plus being on the water all day,” read a remark.

Recalling their own experience, a person shared, “That is matka kulfi that we used to buy in the afternoon summers when they visited our residential colonies back then.. Matka means an earthen pot in English.”

So far, the video has garnered over 1.2 million views. What are your thoughts on this?