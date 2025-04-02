What comes to mind when you think of bakery items? Cakes, croissants, pastries, doughnuts, and muffins - the list goes on. But have you ever thought about traditional desi delicacies like girda, bakarkhani, and katlam? These are traditional Kashmiri breads that many people are unfamiliar with. A video circulating on Instagram takes us to the bakery street of South Kashmir. The famous street is located in Memender village, Shopian district. The video, shared by a food vlogger, begins with an introduction to the bakery street and giant tandoors placed inside several shops.

First, the vlogger highlights the preparation of crunchy kulcha bread, a famous Kashmiri delicacy. Next, she presents a large bakarkhani, calling it the "shadion ka sitara" (the star of weddings) and the "south Kashmir ki mehfilon ki shaan" (the pride of South Kashmir's gatherings). Finally, the woman showcases girda, a staple Kashmiri bread. In conclusion, the vlogger points out how the world is chasing bagels and brownies, while Shopian has proudly preserved its authentic, time-honoured delicacies.

Watch the full video below:

Since being shared, the video has clocked almost 2.5 million views. Here's how the internet reacted:

A user wrote, "Omg, those baqarkhanis!"

Another added, "Very well presented."

A local resident said, "Much appreciation from Shopian."

A comment read, "Wow, the size of bakarkhani... we get half the size in Jammu."

A foodie remarked, "No one can beat the taste of Memandar."

An Instagrammer posted, "I love the video... and yeah, that style of kulche is Shopian-specific... so it's great that you're promoting it."

Another comment read, "Meemander Chronicles: 30+ bakers in the neighbourhood."

Have you ever explored this famous bakery street in South Kashmir? Share your experiences in the comments.