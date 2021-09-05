How far can you go for your love of pizza? Well, actress Kiara Advani can eat a delicious pizza right in the morning to kick-start her day. The actress shared a video on Instagram Stories where she is seen chomping on a slice of pizza. The mirror selfie shows her at a makeup table. Her hairstylist is busy setting Kiara's tresses into curls. But Kiara is lost in the world of pizza. She's seen holding a slice in one hand and chewing it. At the table, we see a box of a cheesy thin-crust pizza loaded with hearty toppings. Take a look:

Kiara Advani captioned the post, “Pizza for breakfast?” We know she has already said “yes” to that.





This isn't the first time that Kiara Advani has made us crave tasty food with her posts. On Raksha Bandhan, she posted a throwback photo from her birthday. The picture featured four yummy-looking cakes on a table. We could see a pair of chocolate cakes, a fruit cake topped with kiwis and another cake with pink and white cream frosting. Our sweet tooth cravings were tingled by the sight. Take a look:

This year, Kiara Advani celebrated her birthday with a lovely cake. The photos showed a cake with red frosting on it. We also spotted some chocolate decorations. The decoration made the cake look like a film reel. Balloons, photos, music, and friends pepped up the birthday party. Check it out:

Kiara Advani's B-town friends know her love for good food and pamper her once in a while. On the night of her birthday, she received a decadent-looking chocolate brownie from actor Vicky Kaushal. The brownie was topped with chocolate ganache, blueberries, nuts, and mint leaves. Kiara called it her “midnight munchies”. Read more about it here.





Last year, Kiara's birthday was a cake mania. Don't believe us? Look at her post. There were cakes, muffins, cupcakes, mousse, and other pastries laid out before her. The birthday girl couldn't stop smiling with all this treat in front of her.

Now, we know Kiara Advani simply loves to indulge in good food any day, be it pizzas or cakes. On the work front, the actress has been seen in the recently released 'Shershaah' opposite Sidharth Malhotra.