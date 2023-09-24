Pancakes are a simple yet versatile treat. There are many ways to enhance their yumminess - you can add different ingredients to the batter and/or opt for several types of toppings. But even if you just choose the plain version with some honey or maple syrup, it will not disappoint. What has got us talking about pancakes all of a sudden? It is Kiara Advani's latest Instagram story. Kiara's Sunday indulgence included lip-smacking pancakes, which have left us craving some ourselves. Wondering what kind of pancakes she prefers? Find out below:

The photo featured decadent-looking chocolate pancakes drizzled with a special sauce. They were topped with luscious raspberries, which added a refreshing pop of colour and flavour to the dish. Some seeds were sprinkled on top of the pancakes, giving them a subtle yet delightful crunch. The pancakes were served on a beautiful plate shaped like a flower. This only made the treat seem more appealing! In the background, we spotted a bowl of raspberries and what seemed to be bottles of maple syrup as well as honey. The text on the picture read, "Perfecting my pancakes." It was followed by a chef emoji, which has led us to believe that Kiara whipped up this dessert herself. Take a look at the screengrab here:

Has Kiara's Sunday indulgence made you hungry for pancakes? Well, we have a special recipe you must try: oat pancakes. You are sure to enjoy this unique treat whether you are dieting or not. Read the detailed recipe here.

Now, Kiara was not the only one who devoured a delicious dessert over the weekend. Shilpa Shetty feasted on a range of them when she went out with her kids on Sunday. She teased her followers with glimpses of her Sunday binge via an Instagram reel. Any guesses about what she relished? Her table was adorned with a giant fortune cookie, cakes, ice cream and more.





It seems that the weekend would be wasted if one does not savour a yummy dessert. Don't you agree?





