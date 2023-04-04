Kashmir is home to some of the most delectable food in the country. Known for its rich and diverse flavours, unique cooking techniques, and use of aromatic masalas, Kashmiri cuisine offers an absolute treat to the taste buds. While it's certainly famous for its vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies, we simply cannot ignore the state's wide variety of traditional drinks. One such popular drink that is enjoyed by locals and tourists alike is the Kashmiri kahwa. And it seems like actress Kiara Advani is a fan of it too. Recently, she was seen enjoying a cup of freshly-brewed kahwa while shooting in Kashmir and left us craving for some too.





Kiara Advani took to Instagram Stories to share a video of herself enjoying a cup of kahwa. Without saying much, she simply added face-savouring and tea emojis to the story. Kiara also added the song 'Aaj Mera Jee Karda' (by Mychael Danna). It seems like the actress found the perfect way to keep herself warm in the chilly weather of Kashmir. Take a look at her full story here:

Kahwa is a traditional Kashmiri drink, and is a well-known remedy for keeping the body warm and healthy during adverse weather conditions. Made with a mix of Kashmiri green tea leaves, nuts, saffron and whole spices, this humble preparation can also help boost immunity. If you too want to enjoy a cup of kahwa, we have a surprise for you. Here's how you can brew yourself a cup of delicious kahwa at home. Click here for the recipe.





Kiara is a passionate foodie and doesn't miss a chance to keep her fans updated with her culinary trails. Recently, she gave us a sneak peek into her bingeing tales from the weekend. Any guesses what she ate? It's a plate of delicious chole bhature. She tagged the location as Pahalgam, Kashmir in the story. The photo was taken with a beautiful backdrop of trees in Kashmir, and the chole bhature looked every bit delicious. You can read all about it here.





What do you think of Kiara Advani's foodie diaries? Do let us know in the comments section below.