When it comes to diet, deep down we all know what is healthy for us, but still may not commit to following a healthy diet. Why? The reason may vary from person to person -- some would be addicted to eating calorie-dense "tasty" foods, while others might be too lazy to push themselves towards healthier dietary choices. Well, the same applies to our Bollywood celebrities, including actor Kriti Sanon. Busy with several interesting work projects, the actor has finally restarted healthy eating habits, something she had probably hit the pause button for a while. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kriti posted a video in which she can be seen sipping on fresh fruit and veggies juice.





Along with the video, Kriti wrote, "Restarting habits I got lazy about!" Hinting at the ingredients of her juice, she added emoticons of apple, carrot, spinach, ginger, lemon and cucumber.

Kriti is a foodie at heart. In a BTS video from her recently released film 'Crew', the actor could be seen enjoying pizzas on the sets of the film with her co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the fun video, Kriti can be heard saying, "So this is my eighth slice." Sharing the video, producer Rhea Kapoor wrote, "And they say heroines don't eat! Pizza party with Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon before Bebo had to lift our lamboo, Kriti Sanon."

Actor Kriti Sanon has completed 10 successful years in the Hindi film industry in May 2024. She marked her Bollywood debut with 'Heropanti' in May 2014, and so far, has been seen in several hit films, including 'Mimi', for which she bagged her first National Award as Best Actor (Female).

