Malaika Arora swears by hitting the gym and following a nutritious diet, and her Instagram is proof of her dedication. But hey, she deserves a cheat meal once in a while, right? Now that she's in Paris supporting the Indian contingent at the Olympics, Malaika decided to indulge in a culinary treat. In a video shared on Instagram Stories, the actress was seen enjoying a delicious burger. Sandwiched between two large buns was a juicy meat filling, topped with fresh vegetable slices. It definitely had us saying oh-so-yummy! The video was originally posted by Malaika's yoga instructor, Sarvesh Shashi, who humorously captioned it, "Can somebody feed this poor soul?" Take a look:

Just like Malaika Arora, are you craving a burger too? Check out these recipes and make one at home:

1. Chilli Burger With Pepper Relish

Give your burgers an American twist by stuffing the buns with a spicy lamb patty and serving it with a roasted red bell pepper dip. Check out the recipe here.

2. Crunchy Chicken And Fish Burger

This crunchy chicken and fish burger is packed with meat and protein. Drizzled with a tangy hot and sour sauce, it's a dream come true for all non-veg lovers. Find the recipe here.

3. Lentil And Mushroom Burger

Low in calories and high in nutrition, this burger features the goodness of lentils, sun-dried tomatoes, and mushrooms pressed between a whole wheat bun. Read the recipe here.

4. Potato Corn Burger

Make crunchy, deep-fried patties with potatoes, corn, jalapenos, and celery, garnished with feta cheese. Dip them in a creamy batter and coat with breadcrumbs for added crunch. Here's the full recipe.

5. Pizza Burger

The cheesy flavors of pizza are combined to create this Pizza Burger, satisfying both your Italian and American cravings. Click here for the easy-to-make recipe.