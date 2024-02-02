Have you also taken to the new obsession with Korean food? Kimchi, in particular, has gained a lot of popularity worldwide. If you like this dish, you will enjoy eating it even more now. New research published in BMJ Open suggests that regular consumption of kimchi may significantly reduce the risk of obesity, particularly abdominal obesity, in both men and women. The study, conducted as part of the Health Examinees (HEXA) study, analyzed data from 115,726 participants, revealing a promising link between kimchi intake and lower obesity rates. The research highlighted that individuals consuming up to three servings of kimchi daily experienced an 11% lower prevalence of obesity compared to those consuming less than one serving.

What Is Kimchi?

Kimchi, a staple of Korean cuisine, is made by fermenting vegetables like cabbage and radish with spices like garlic and fish sauce. It is usually served as a side dish or salad or incorporated into dishes like soup and rice bowls. This fermented delicacy is low in calories but packed with dietary fibre, beneficial lactic acid bacteria, vitamins, and polyphenols.





Previous experimental studies have also identified specific strains of bacteria found in kimchi, such as Lactobacillus brevis and L. plantarum, which exhibit anti-obesity effects. These findings suggest that kimchi's unique composition may contribute to its potential health benefits.

However, the study also noted a J-shaped curve in the results, indicating that excessive kimchi consumption might lead to higher energy intake and, subsequently, increased obesity risk. Participants who consumed five or more servings of kimchi daily were more likely to be obese, highlighting the importance of moderation in dietary habits.





Kimchi's versatility and nutritional profile make it a valuable addition to any diet. Incorporating this fermented delicacy into regular meals not only adds flavour and complexity but also offers potential health benefits that support overall well-being.





What are the health benefits of kimchi (not included in the study):

Probiotic Powerhouse:

Kimchi is teeming with beneficial probiotic bacteria, such as Lactobacillus brevis and L. plantarum, which promote gut health and aid digestion. These probiotics help maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in the gut, supporting optimal digestive function and reducing the risk of gastrointestinal issues.

Immune Support:

Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, kimchi provides essential nutrients that support a strong immune system. The antioxidants found in kimchi help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, reducing the risk of chronic diseases and bolstering overall immune function.

Weight Management:

Kimchi is low in calories and fat while being high in fibre, making it a filling and satisfying addition to meals. The fibre content helps promote feelings of fullness, reducing overall calorie intake and supporting weight management goals.

Heart Health:

Studies suggest that kimchi may have positive effects on heart health, including lowering cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart disease. The beneficial bacteria and antioxidants in kimchi contribute to improved cardiovascular function and may help lower blood pressure.

Improved Digestion:

The fermentation process involved in making kimchi breaks down complex carbohydrates and proteins, making them easier to digest. This can help alleviate symptoms of bloating, gas, and indigestion, promoting overall digestive comfort and well-being.





Incorporating kimchi into your diet can offer a myriad of health benefits, supporting your overall wellness and vitality. Click here to get the recipe for kimchi and try making it at home.

