Malaika Arora Is Craving For Some Crabs; And We Found The Recipe Too

If you are someone who looks up to Bollywood celebs for lifestyle goals, then Malaika Arora will surely be on your list. One of the fittest celebrities of the tinsel town, Malaika is super active on social media and keeps the world updated with the daily happenings in her life. Let's admit, she never fails to inspire us with her power yoga sessions and clean eating habits. But if you thought she's only into dieting, then you are absolutely wrong! Scrolling down Malaika's Instagram handle, you will find several stories and posts of the diva enjoying different types of foods that are often rich, calorific and decadent. Trust us, she is a true foodie!





Malaika Arora's latest Instagram story proves her love for food yet again. The 47-year-old actress recently shared a story posted by ‘A Million Spices by Aabha' that featured a yummy bowl of crab curry and jeera rice. “This I wantttttttttt Please”, Malaika wrote while sharing the story. Let's check out!





Going by the texture of the crab curry, we say this can be the popular and super delicious Goan crab curry. Rich, creamy with thick coconut gravy – Goan crab curry is an absolute delight! This famous coastal food is basically meaty and juicy crab pieces dunked in a flavourful gravy cooked with coconut cream, Kashmiri chillies, cumin, cinnamon, toddy vinegar, tamarind and jaggery. You may have it with anything you want, but crab curry tastes the best when paired with steamed rice.





Click here for the recipe of Goan crab curry. We are sure this recipe will satiate your seafood cravings to the core.







