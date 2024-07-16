Losing weight requires a lot of hard work and determination. Every time we step on the weighing scale, our heart skips a beat, hoping to see our desired weight. When we don't see it, it can be quite demotivating and slow down the pace of our weight loss journey. Are you in a similar situation? Does it feel like forever since you felt content with your weight? If so, dear reader, don't lose hope. There are several foods and beverages that can help accelerate your weight loss goals, and one of them is coconut water. It offers incredible benefits for weight loss and works like magic to shed those extra kilos. Read on to find out.

Also Read: 5 Creative Ways To Sip On Coconut Water And Stay Cool All Day Long

Photo Credit: iStock

Benefits Of Coconut Water For Weight Loss | How Does Coconut Water Help Lose Weight?

1. Low calorie count

Anything that is low in calories makes for an excellent addition to a weight-loss diet. Coconut water perfectly falls into this category, as it has calories as low as 44 in a serving of one glass. Isn't that incredible? However, if you add any sweetener such as honey to your coconut water, then this calorie count can vary.

2. High in fibre

A weight-loss diet must also be enriched with a sufficient amount of fibre. Thankfully, coconut is a wonderful source of it. According to the U.S. Department Of Agriculture (USDA), 100 gms of coconut has about 9 gm of dietary fibre. Consuming its water can be a great way to increase your fibre intake. You can even add coconut meat to it, which makes it even higher in fibre.

3. Aids in digestion

In order to lose weight, you must also pay attention to your digestive health. When your digestive system is healthy, you're better able to absorb nutrients and maintain a consistent weight. The high fibre content of coconut water is what makes it great for digestive health. Sip on this water every day and say goodbye to stomach issues such as bloating and gas forever.

4. Keeps you hydrated

Coconut water also helps keep you hydrated, another essential component of a weight loss diet. When our bodies are fully hydrated, we naturally feel less hungry and tend to eat less. Drinking coconut water will help keep you full and prevent binge eating at odd hours. So, go ahead and start consuming this magical water to aid weight loss.

Also Read: Don't Throw Away Those Coconut Shells! 5 Surprising Ways To Reuse Them At Home

Photo Credit: Unsplash

How To Make Coconut Water For Weight Loss:

Making coconut water at home is quite a simple and straightforward process.

All you have to do is break a coconut and empty its water into a jug.

You can use more coconuts, depending on the amount of water you'd like to make.

Additionally, you can scrape off the coconut meat using a spoon and add it to the jug.

While coconut water tastes best as is, you can add honey or fresh mint leaves to enhance its flavour.

Once done, stir it well and serve chilled! Sip on this water in the morning or after your workout!

Now that you know the incredible benefits of coconut water, incorporate it into your weight loss diet.