Malaika Arora's recent Instagram post demands our full attention. Leading us on a journey toward a healthy lifestyle, the diva has shared a glimpse of how she begins her day. In the photo featured on Malaika's Instagram Stories, a cup and a glass take center stage. The cup is filled with hot water, while the glass contains what appears to be a detox drink. Starting your day with a combination of warm water and a detox beverage is a simple yet beneficial practice. The warmth of the water helps jumpstart your metabolism and rehydrate your body after a night's sleep. Including a detox drink, such as lemon water or herbal tea, can help eliminate toxins and promote digestive health. This morning routine not only refreshes you but also contributes to your overall well-being. Take a look at Malaika Arora's post below:

Also Read: Malaika Arora's "Brekkie For Champions" Screams Healthy From Miles Away

Looking for healthy drinks? Well, we've got you covered:

1. Coconut Water with Lemon and Mint

This tropical concoction combines the natural sweetness of coconut water with the zesty kick of lemon and the cooling essence of mint. Packed with electrolytes and vitamins, it's a revitalizing drink that not only quenches your thirst but also provides a burst of invigorating flavours. Click here for the recipe.

2. Cucumber and Kiwi Juice

This juice is a vibrant blend that offers a refreshing taste and a nutrient-packed punch. The crispness of cucumber complements the tartness of kiwi, creating a hydrating beverage that's rich in antioxidants and vitamins, making it an excellent choice for a revitalizing pick-me-up. Recipe here.

3. Detox Haldi Tea

Infused with the goodness of turmeric, detox haldi tea is a warm and comforting elixir known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Blended with aromatic spices, it's a soothing beverage that not only promotes detoxification but also adds a flavourful twist to your tea ritual. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Pink Salt Ginger Detox Water

This concoction features the subtle heat of ginger and the mineral-rich essence of pink salt. Beyond its refreshing taste, this detox water aims to support hydration and boost metabolism, while offering a simple yet effective way to cleanse and rejuvenate the body. Detailed recipe here.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Enjoys Delicious Homemade Food, Courtesy Her Mother

5. Orange and Carrot Detox Drink

The orange and carrot detox drink is a citrusy powerhouse of vitamins. With the natural sweetness of orange and the earthy notes of carrot, this revitalizing beverage not only satisfies the taste buds but also provides a nutrient-rich boost. Check out the recipe here.