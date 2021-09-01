Malaika Arora is a hardcore foodie and there's no denying to it. Every now and then, we see her indulging in oh-so-delicious sweet and savoury dishes. From healthy and colourful smoothie bowls to traditional South Indian meals and decadent desserts - she enjoys them all. In fact, she's one such celebrity who never shies away from gushing about her sinful indulgences. However, this can't also be denied that Malaika balances it out with her clean diet and power yoga. If you follow her on Instagram, you will find her sharing glimpses of her gym and yoga sessions, decadent meals and also the healthy and clean ones. Take her latest post, for instance.





The 47-year-old diva recently took to Instagram to share a story featuring her go-to sweet dish. Can you what it is? It's a rich slab of dark chocolate. Alongside the image, she wrote, "My go to...dark chocolate." Take a look at Malaika' Insta-story.





A slab of dark chocolate is probably the best example to define Malaika's food habit - healthy yet delicious. In another post, which she uploaded last month, the actor explicitly defined her idea of eating healthy. She shared a picture of her, sitting with a basket of fresh vegetables and wrote alongside, "To me it is full of healthy ingredients, satiating, and yet delicious!! Most importantly it should make me feel good about myself. Do you know anything that passes the bill or maybe I should cook one right away?" Here's the post for you.

Earlier, she shared another post explaining how to make the right food choice to balance health and taste. "Being a foodie, I love to eat. While the occasional binge on desserts and greasy food does entice me but I usually prefer wholesome food that makes me feel good and keeps me going through the day," the post read. Find the complete post here:











Like us, did you too get inspired by Malaika Arora's food choices? Let us know in the comments below.