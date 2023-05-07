Be it her fashion picks, or her fitness regime, Malaika Arora has been inspiring us all for years. But her foodie side deserves a lot more of our attention. That's right! Malaika takes her food indulgences as seriously as her pilates and power yoga sessions. This has been well documented on her Instagram handle as well. Malaika never hesitates from taking her fans along on her culinary adventures, and this Sunday was no different. The actress started her day on an extremely healthy note. Wondering what she gobbled down for breakfast? Some healthy protein-packed pancakes, which were topped with dried blueberries as well as some maple syrup.

Also Read: For Karisma Kapoor, "Summer Time" Means Relishing This Desi Drink





“Healthy protein-packed pancakes for the win,” Malaika wrote and accompanied it with the hashtag “my sunday.” Take a look:

The second part of her breakfast featured some “egg and toast.” Next to her platter, we also spotted a small bowl of chilli oil:

While Malaika Arora loves a variety of cuisines and meals, her comfort food seems to be authentic desi dishes. And, papads definitely occupy a special place. She shared a picture of a bowl of small pieces of different types of papad and simply sided with a hashtag for the caption: “ykiyk" - which generally stands for "you know if you know."

In case you are wondering what went along with the yummy-looking papads, Malaika Arora had an answer to your questions in her next upload. Sindhi kadhi it is! After relishing a bowl of sindhi kadhi, some rice, and papad, Malaika claimed she is a “happy gurl.”

Also Read: "My Friday Night..." Zeenat Aman Enjoys A Scrumptious Burger - See Pic

Every household tends to have its own version of kadhi. While some throw in besan ke pakode, others prefer adding a host of vegetables. Now, if you are also craving some sindhi kadhi, check out the recipe here. But before all these treats, Malaika Arora had kickstarted her weekend on an Italian note. After all, her Friday was all about pasta and a movie. A glimpse of her platter revealed that the spaghetti noodles were cooked with cherry tomatoes and some torn basil leaves. Read all about it here.





Tell us what you like most about Malaika Arora's Sunday indulgence.

Also Read: When In Kolkata, Tamannaah Bhatia Couldn't Resist Jhalmuri And Puchka