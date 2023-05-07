A glass of a refreshing drink seems like the solution to all our problems in summer. After all, that's the magic of cooling beverages. Well, we aren't alone. Our favourite Karisma Kapoor is on our side. She also loves to relish a chilled cooler to beat the heat. How do we know, you ask? The actress has announced it on Instagram. She shared a picture of her weekend special drink and it screams relatable from a mile and a half away. In the pic, Karisma is holding a glass of nimbu pani (lemon water) with mint leaves. The text attached to it read, “Summer time”.

Well, well, we completely understand your urge to sip a yummy drink after looking at Karisma Kapoor's post. Guess what? We have picked some of the best drinks to give that cool twist to your weekend. Read on.

1. Masala Shikanji

We have to start with the one Karisma relished. And to recreate it, all you need is some jeera, nimbu (lemon, of course), sugar and black salt. Now, follow the easy peasy steps of the recipe and energise your day. Recipe here.

2. Chaas

Buttermilk is one of the best ways to beat the heat. Bonus: It helps in weight loss. Take some curds in a bowl. Add salt and roasted cumin powder to it. Now, blend it with water. Voila! Complete recipe here.

3. Jaljeera

Jaljeera is pure nostalgia. The joy of having it during our childhood was unbeatable. Let's rekindle the happy memories and prepare this all-time favourite summer drink. Click here for the recipe.

4. Aamras

A list of desi summer drinks is incomplete without the mention of “King Of Fruits”. The blend of mango pulp, lime juice and spices is too yummy to miss. Recipe here. It can also be paired with puris and eaten as a meal.

5. Sugarcane Juice

Can we call it the best Summer drink already? Trust us, relishing a glass of chilled sugarcane juice will melt all your stress away. To enhance its flavour, squeeze some lemon juice and add a pinch of black salt. Recipe inside.

