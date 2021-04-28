We have all heard, even as children, that it is important to keep our bones healthy and strong. From drinking a glass of fresh milk every day to making sure that we are consuming calcium-rich foods, ways to keep our bones strong have been a part of household discussions since time immemorial. This is probably because issues with bone strength can have a lasting impact on our general well-being. For instance, a calcium deficiency can cause regular bone aches and sore joints. By keeping our bones healthy, conditions such as Osteoporosis, which makes the bones brittle, can be avoided. However, for complete bone care, it is not just calcium but also other nutrients that are equally essential. Actress Malaika Arora, on Wednesday, shed light on this and shared some ingredients from the kitchen that you can use to keep your bones strong.

In her one of her Instagram stories, Malaika shared details about the nutrients and foods that can provide the necessary supplements to aid bone health. Vitamins A, D, and K are all essential for bone health, the story read. It further explained ways to identify fruits and vegetables that contain these vitamins. For instance, dark green, leafy vegetables such as spinach and okra are a good source of Vitamin K. You can find Vitamin A in yellow and orange fruits.

Protein and zinc also play a pivotal role in keeping our bones healthy. Til seeds, almonds and walnuts are a good source of these nutrients, as per Malaika's Insta-story. In addition, vegetables such as spinach, drumsticks, okra, horse gram, cumin, ghee, rajgira, ragi and moringa are also good for the bones.

The actress is known for her fitness and often shares workout and diet tips with fans. Earlier, Malaika Arora had shared a tip to make our summer mornings better with a lip-smacking drink. This juice is not just tasty but also has a healthy dose of nutrients like turmeric, ginger, apple cider vinegar.

Previously, the 47-year-old also shared a glimpse of the simple breakfast routine that she loves to follow. Malaika shared a snap of a plate of boiled eggs, a nutritious morning breakfast option every fitness enthusiast must try.

Tell us what you think of Malaika's food choices.