Mango and summer are a match made in food heaven. It won't be wrong to say that Summer looks incomplete without the king of fruits. From shakes to ice cream, there is a lot of variety. Well, we are happy to report that celebrities share the same emotion. Need proof? Just head straight to Kriti Sanon's Instagram Stories. The star has posted a video of her sister, Nupur Sanon, preparing a Kerala-style mango curry. In the video, we can see peeled mangoes inside a cooker. Krit, who is behind the lens, asks, “Nupur, what is that?” To which, Nupur replies, “That's Kerala-style mango moru curry.” Kriti adds, “And you are cooking this especially for us today?” Nupur responds, “Yes, because I tried it in Kerala and I think it was amazing.” Kriti, then, reveals that she has never tried a mango Mancurry. Nupur also mentions the dish is usually served with “Rice…Kerala kind of rice like red rice. But we don't that that matar rice. Normal rice ke saath bhi kha sakte hai. Ok bye.”





The text attached to the video read, “What's cooking and who's cooking are both shocking for me! P.S. Last time Nupur Sanon cooked was during the lockdown.”





Also Read: Kriti Sanon Says 'Later' To Lazy Eating Habits, 'Hi' To Glowing Skin Juice - See Pic

Photo Credit: Instagram/Kriti Sanon

If you also love mangoes, below are some dishes you must try before the season ends. Read on.





Also Read: Inside Kriti Sanon And Sister Nupur's Brunch In Las Vegas: Waffles, Smoothies And More

Here Are 5 Mango-Based Recipes For You:

1. Mango Curry

This curry features tender pieces of meat or vegetables cooked in a flavorful sauce made with ripe mangoes, spices, and coconut milk. It's sweet, spicy, and rich in flavour. Click here for the recipe.

2. Mango Rice

Mango rice is a dish where cooked rice is mixed with a blend of diced ripe mangoes, spices, and sometimes grated coconut. It's a sweet and savoury combination that's easy to make. Recipe here.

3. Mango Chicken Curry

Similar to mango curry, this dish includes chicken cooked in a sauce made with mangoes, spices, and coconut milk. It's a delicious blend of tender chicken and fruity flavours. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Aam Shrikhand

Aam Shrikhand is a dessert made with strained yoghurt mixed with sugar and pureed mangoes. It's creamy, sweet, and often garnished with saffron or chopped nuts. Detailed recipe here.

5. Mango And Mint Kheer

This dessert combines rice pudding (kheer) with mango puree and a hint of mint for a refreshing twist. It's creamy, and aromatic, and has a burst of mango flavour with a touch of mint freshness. Follow the recipe here.



