Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of the fittest divas in B-Town. The 48-year-old actress has surely earned a name and marked herself on the Bollywood map. This is not only because of her movies but also because of her modelling, dancing and the fit lifestyle she follows. If you follow her on Instagram, you will know that she often posts about her exercise routine and yoga. However, with that, you will also realise that she is a big-time foodie who often finds comfort in homemade food, especially South Indian! Since the actress has her roots in South India, she often makes delicacies from the region and shares them on her Instagram handle. Even her recent breakfast is a proof of that!





(Also Read: Revealed: Malaika Arora's Healthy Cravings Point Towards These Juicy Berries (See Pics)





Taking to Instagram, Malaika Arora posted a classic South Indian breakfast as she was travelling. In her story, you can spot a bowl full of sambhar, a piece of idli, wada and some coconut chutney on the side. In the story, she wrote, "#truebluesoutho Brekkie for champs." Check out the story here:

Instagram story by Malaika Arora

Looks really yummy, right? As we said before, Malaika has her roots in south India, so this isn't the first time she has posted about the delicacies from the region. You will often find her indulging in dishes such as tayirmor (curd-based curry), potato palya, rasam, red rice and more! In fact, just a few days ago, the actress posted about a delicious bowl of curd rice that she was having! She again took to Instagram to post about the same. This dish was tempered with dry red chillies, green chillies, peanuts, rai, urad dal and curry leaves! In the story, she wrote, "Curd rice for the win. You can read all about it here.

(Also Read: "True Blue Mallu Gurl", Malaika Arora's Weekend Feast Featured These South Indian Dishes)





As Malaika keeps posting about her culinary adventures, we can't wait to see what would be next on her plate! What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below!