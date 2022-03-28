Malaika Arora is one of the biggest foodies in Bollywood. And, now, the actress has shared a picture of a massive cake gifted to her. It's a special customed two-tier chocolate delight. It is surrounded by dark maroon floral detailing at the bottom. Apart from that, it showed a gorgeous lady figure [looks like Malaika] standing on top wearing a stunning red outfit. Alongside, we could also see Malaika's photo attached to the front side. There are various other designs in shimmery golden icing. The cake with the name of the actress inscribed on it looked every bit enticing. Malaika wrote, "Thank you for this yummy edible cake." She also attached a sticker that states, "So special."





Take a look:

Not just the cakes, but Malaika Arora is fond of chocolates in every form. This month, earlier, she shared a picture of a delicious-looking chocolate delicacy and made us hungry. Apart from being a strong advocate of fitness and clean eating habits, we knew Malaika also has her own days when she feels like indulging in chocolates. Malaika's delectable chocolate tub also showed blueberries, chia seeds, granola, nuts and chocolate bites. She wrote, “Fuel.”

Sometimes, for Malaika Arora, a good weekend would mean spending some quality time at home and chomping on amazing food. Some days ago, we saw her digging in scrumptious pancakes and treating her sweet tooth to the best. The berry-rich delicacy was decorated with a dollop of white cream on top. However, Malaika wasn't the only one there. We could also spot her pet dog Casper around. She captioned the image "Pancake Saturday."





Sweets make our day a whole lot better and it looks like Malaika Arora isn't any different. Once, she was gushing over well-baked crunchy cookies. She has shared a snap of the box full wherein, one cookie is intact and the other is half-eaten. We knew it was Malaika who couldn't wait for the videos to indulge in her sweet treat.