The Guinness World Records (GWR) features a wide range of unique talents from around the globe. From blindfolded individuals precisely cutting vegetables to people with the longest fingernails or those growing record-breaking fruits, such fascinating feats never fail to capture attention. The latest highlight is of an Iranian man who has broken his own record for sticking the most spoons to his body. Quite intriguing, isn't it?





The Iranian man, Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari, balanced 96 spoons on his body and set the record for the third time. Claiming that he can stick any object to his body, defying the laws of gravity, he was seen attempting the feat in a video shared by the official Instagram handle of Guinness World Records.

In the clip, the 54-year-old is seen standing shirtless while a helper carefully places the spoons on him. Abolfazl remains completely still and maintains steady, calm breathing throughout, without letting a single spoon fall until the end of the video.





“Most spoons balanced on the body 96 by Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari,” read the caption.





The video sparked immense debate online. While one curious user asked, “Did he get a magnet for a body?” another commented, “Natural human magnet spotted.” Someone in disbelief wrote, “How do people even come up with these kinds of records?”





According to a report on the GWR website, Abolfazl first balanced nearly 64 spoons on his body in 2021, followed by 85 spoons in 2023. He returned to the Guinness World Records this January, smashing the record for the third time.





In a conversation with GWR, Abolfazl revealed that he accidentally discovered his unique talent and kept practising without letting the silverware crash to the ground. “But after multiple years of practice and effort, I was able to strengthen my talent and develop it to where it is now,” he said, adding, “Anything—I mean it—any object. Anything that has a surface, I can stick to my body, such as plastic, glass, fruit, stone, wood, and even a fully grown human.”





We are simply stunned by the Iranian man's unique talent. Aren't you?