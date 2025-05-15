Ever smashed a coconut with one hand? Even thinking about it might feel like a superhuman feat. But for Germany-based Muhamed Kahrimanovic, this is nothing more than the work of minutes. Interesting fact? He can smash coconuts with one hand while being blindfolded. Muhamed Kahrimanovic's feat has earned him a Guinness World Record. The man managed to smash 48 coconuts in under a minute. A video of his amazing achievement has been shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram. The clip shows coconuts lined up on both sides of a table. A blindfolded Muhamed Kahrimanovic quickly brings his hand down on coconuts, breaking them in seconds.

His agility and strength while smashing the coconuts leave everyone around him impressed. At the end of the line, he falters and is not able to break the final two coconuts. When the timer ends, he removes his blindfold and looks happy. “Most coconuts smashed with one hand in one minute (blindfolded) 48 by Muhamed Kahrimanovic,” the caption read.

This is not the only record held by Muhamed 'Hammer Hands' Kahrimanovic. In 2022, he managed to smash 148 coconuts single-handedly in under a minute. The record was created by him at Milan's Lo Show Dei Record. The veteran martial artist originally hails from Bosnia Herzegovina. He has multiple Guinness World Records to his credit, such as most drink cans crushed by hand in a minute and maximum coconuts smashed in 30 seconds while holding an egg.

Wait, there is more. In February 2023, KV Saidalavi, from Karnataka, India, smashed coconuts placed on people's heads using a nunchaku. He was able to smash 68 coconuts in a minute. With this, Saidalavi broke his previous record of 42 coconuts. Read all about it here. If we look at world records involving coconuts, there's another one credited to the Bir Khalsa group from India. It set the Guinness World Record for most coconuts smashed with a baseball bat within a minute. The group managed to smash 85 coconuts before their time was over. They placed coconuts on a person's head and broke them using a baseball bat.