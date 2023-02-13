Let's admit, we Indians absolutely love coconut water. This refreshing liquid is a natural and healthy source of hydration and is widely available throughout the country. In India, where summers can be very hot and humid, coconut water is a refreshing and cooling drink that can help to quench thirst and prevent dehydration. With the summer season just around the corner, we have all the more reason to drink up some coconut water. However, have you ever had coconut water with lemon juice? Recently, a man shared a picture of this unique combination on Twitter and it has grabbed the attention of many internet users.





Also read: Strange Video Of Chai Being Prepared Inside A Coconut Shell Goes Viral; Internet Reacts





A Twitter user named Arun Dev took to the micro-blogging platform to share a photo of the unique combination. In the photo, we can see a man adding fresh lemon juice to a coconut water shell. "I didn't know this was a popular combination," read the caption of the post. Check out the full post here:







Also read: Delicious Or Bizarre? This Kulfi Idli Is Giving Foodies Mixed Thoughts





Since being shared, the photo has garnered over 113.1K views, 1.1K likes and several comments. While some people were aware of this unique combination, others did not know that it existed. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Very much so - it's called bonda lime in Mangalore. 'Bonda' is the Tulu word for tender coconut. It's deliciously refreshing."





"Never knew such a thing existed. As someone suggested, next we can add old monk or tequila."





"Pinch of salt with this, take out malai, mix it and drink in a glass. Super yum!"





"I came to know about this now. Humare yaha to nahi dete aise (We don't get this here)."





"Very popular in Mangalore! Bonda juice is a mixture of coconut water, lemon juice and coconut meat that is sold in bottles. Costs 7-10 rupees per bottle."







What do you think about this combination? Would you try it? Do let us know in the comments below.