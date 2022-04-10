Masaba Gupta is that one person whose gastronomic adventures we can relate to. While being a hardcore foodie, she is also a strong advocate of healthy eating habits and is someone who believes in the magic of homecooked food to get back on track. While the summer heat blazes outside, Masaba couldn't help but relish a mouth-watering frozen dessert usually enjoyed to beat the heat. She shared a picture of her delicious popsicle or ice pops and, now, we are drooling. The half-eaten snack proves that she couldn't wait for the photo to indulge in her treat. Popsicles are usually liquid-based frozen snacks that come with sticks, unlike regular ice-creams. Masaba wrote, “The day is done.”

Aside from the many flavours, the best thing about ice pops is how simple they are to make. All you need is fruit juice, a box of disposable paper cups, and some wooden sticks to get started. Since summer is the season of mangoes, you can dig into raw mango popsicles, which you can make in just about 15 minutes. If you are looking for something with a twist, you can make gulab jamun and vanilla popsicles, which is a delectable combination of gulab jamun and vanilla ice cream, and can be rustled up in minutes.

Coming back to Masaba Gupta, recently she had shared a video of her delicious, sweet and spicy breakfast dish on Instagram. It was a “hot honey spicy pav” which had avocados, lettuce and some interesting seasonings like pink salt, hot honey and garlic powder on an oatmeal pav. For the caption, she wrote, “Ok I love my pav and I love it more with something crunchy, sweet and spicy. Buttered Oatmeal Pao + Avocados + lettuce + Himalayan pink salt & garlic powder + Hot Honey.” She continued by stating, “My honey drip spicy pav packs a punch for when I want breakfast bursting with flavour & it's super quick!”





Sometimes, Masaba Gupta also experiments with food. A couple of weeks ago, she devoured a unique food combination that looked every bit tempting. She had the classic desi snack mathri with guacamole, an avocado-based dip or spread. Her Instagram Stories gave us a peek of this snack, which included guacamole on top of mathri. She wrote, “PSA – Mathri and guac are a match made in heaven.”