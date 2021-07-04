Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is a hardcore foodie. From salads to khichidi, desserts to soups, Masaba has time and again shared her passion for food with her followers on social media. A peek into her Instagram profile is proof of this. So, it came as no surprise when she indulged in a special Sunday feast. Masaba shared an image of her lavish spread on her Instagram Stories, making us hungry. She enjoyed a lip-smacking delicious homemade sea-food meal. The delectable meal included some red rice, fish curry, fried fish, crispy masala fried potatoes, and salad. Masaba captioned the image, “Sunday special at Casa Gupta.”





Masaba has always been vocal about her food and fitness. In a recent interaction with her followers, she spoke about her love for simple home-cooked meals. She also spoke about battling PCOS and how the diagnosis led her to re-evaluate her food choices and make healthy and nutritious decisions. Be it “Asparagus & celery Soup” or “Gajar/Tendli/Beans” and “Jowar Roti”, Masaba often posts about her home-cooked delicious meals on Instagram as well as their recipes. Take a look here.

And it looks like Masaba has a special fascination for Kerala cuisine. Earlier, she had shared a picture on Instagram of a drool-worthy traditional Kerala sadya. Eaten on a banana leaf, the meal comprised some traditional delicacies that are enough to make you want to travel to Kerala to savour the food. Read all about it here.





In another post in May, she had shared a photo of the “Zunka Bhakar”, a Maharashtrian delicacy, and wrote said that it was “a protein-rich meal of my dreams”. Masaba also revealed a few details about the dish, which, she claimed, was “bursting with flavour”. Click here to find out more about Masaba's Zunka Bhakar.





She had also shared an idea of a lip-smacking meal that was loaded with proteins and fibre. On Instagram Stories, she posted an image of two slices of butter-toasted breads with smashed kala chana patty, and topped it with some green chili and tomato chutney. Find out more about her protein-packed meal here.





Tell us in the comments section what you think about Masaba's delicious and nutritious culinary choices.