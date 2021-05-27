If you are following Masaba Gupta on Instagram, then you surely will agree that she is on a roll! After carving a niche in the fashion world, she has conquered the digital platform with the web series 'Masaba Masaba'. So much so that the makers are all set to be back with the second season of the show. Besides, she recently turned muse for designer Sabyasachi's latest bridal collection. Masaba's regal look with floral printed, vibrant coloured sarees and lehengas wowed people all over. And she credits her healthy and balanced lifestyle for all the success.





Through her posts and stories on Instagram, Masaba has always been open about her personal life, her struggle with PCOD and how body transformation helped her gain confidence. Since then, the 32-year-old diva is sharing glimpses of her healthy lifestyle with the 1.5million followers on Instagram. Scrolling through her Instagram, we can say, Masaba believes in keeping a balance between health and taste and often shares food ideas for clean eating. In fact, today she has emerged well as a food influencer.





Keeping up with the tradition, Masaba recently shared a meal idea through Instagram that is loaded with protein, fibre and, of course, flavours! She shared a story that features two slices of butter-toasted breads with smashed kala chana patty and hari mirch and tomato chutney on the top. And she also mentioned that if you have not had this yet, then "you have not lived friends." Take a look:

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Shares Her Whole-Day Diet For Weight Loss And PCOD (Pics Inside)

The delicious combination left us slurping. Hence, we decided to look for the recipes to create this yummy and protein-packed meal.





During our search, we came across all the recipes separately - kala chana patty, hari mirch chutney and tomato chutney. We prepared them all and assembled on toasted bread and indulged. Trust us, this combination tastes incredible.





If you too want to try, here we have the recipes for you:





Click here for kala chana patty recipe.





Click here for green chilli chutney recipe.





Click here for tomato chutney recipe.





Try it today and let us know how you liked it.



