Masaba Gupta loves to keep it healthy. The fashion designer, who recently welcomed her baby girl, is taking more care of her health in the changing season. Want proof? Check out her latest Instagram stories. She posted a photo featuring three traditional dishes. What better than authentic Indian dishes to keep us away from flu and other viral infections during the changing weather? In the snap, we can spot three steel tiffin boxes- the biggest one containing Gond laddoos, or the traditional Indian sweet treats made from Gond (edible gum) and wheat flour. The Gond laddoos are often consumed during winter to provide warmth and energy.

The other two boxes contained homemade Chawanprash, i.e., an Ayurvedic jam-like concoction made from a mixture of herbs, spices, and fruits, which helps boost immunity, energy, and overall well-being, and Chhuara, a sweet and tangy pickle-like condiment made from dried dates (chhuara), tamarind, jaggery or sugar, ghee and spices like cumin, coriander, and cinnamon. Atop the mouthwatering picture, Masaba wrote, “The best present from this girl, Sneha Singhi Upadhaya, I greatly admire - homemade chawanprash, Gond Laddoos and Chhuara.”

Watch Masaba Gupta's Instagram Story below:

Masaba Gupta loves preparing healthy dishes and diving into them. Previously, she showed her Instagram fanbase a glimpse into her beloved condiment: green (hari) chutney. Generally, it is made with mint leaves (pudina), coriander leaves (dhaniya) and green chillies (hari mirch) and consumed with a variety of dishes to add a spicy and tangy flavour to it. However, Masaba didn't miss giving it her twist and adding a unique ingredient to it. She added guava (also known as "peru"). Amazing right? Posting the photo, she revealed the ingredients and wrote, “This is now a food page.” Read on to know more.

Before that, Masaba Gupta showed a healthy, wholesome meal on her plate. She shared a snap of her breakfast on her Instagram stories, featuring her white plate containing homemade Poha garnished with peanuts, chopped onions, some leaves, and sev. The caption below the photo revealed that the Saunf Poha also had sev, onions, and peanuts. Sharing it, she mentioned that this “is the only way I am ever eating poha again.” Click here to read the full story.

What do you think about Masaba's healthy food stories? Do let us know in the comments.