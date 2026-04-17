Masaba Gupta's healthy food choices never cease to amaze fitness enthusiasts. From focusing on simple, home-cooked meals like moong dal chilla, sattu/jowar rotis, light vegetable soups, steamed or grilled fish, chicken broth and herbal detox juices to indulging in seasonal fruits such as papaya or watermelon, the fashion designer continues to set wellness goals. Recently, while travelling with her mother, Neena Gupta, Masaba opted for a popular Indian breakfast dish as part of her early-morning routine.





On her Instagram Stories, Masaba Gupta shared a glimpse of her breakfast at 7:30 AM, as she prepared for her flight. The post featured a masala omelette, which appeared to include ingredients like onions, tomatoes and green chillies. Atop it, she wrote, “Breakfast + prep for the (flight emoji).”





Also Read: Watch: Nauheed Cyrusi Reveals Her Typical Homestyle Irani Breakfast Ritual With Mother

Just like Masaba Gupta, her daughter Matara is also a healthy eater. In another Instagram Story, the doting mother was seen preparing a "1 Month Meal plan" for her "18 Months Baby" early in the morning.





The “Weekly Meal Chart” in the picture appeared to outline food options for her daughter, Matara. From what was visible, lunch options included "Moong dal khichdi + spinach + tomato", while snack options featured "Papaya mash", “Kiwi mash” and “Orange”. Atop it, she wrote, “5 AM: planning planning planning.”

Earlier, Masaba Gupta turned to “ghar ka khana” (homemade food) to keep her cortisol levels in check. Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer spoke about dealing with misregulation of the body's stress hormone, which helps regulate sugar, blood pressure and inflammation. Her solution? A plate of beetroot and oats chilla alongside "savoury chia seed pudding with cucumber, peanut powder, hing (asafoetida), curry leaves, mustard, and yoghurt." Read here to know more.