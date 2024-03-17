Dining in space while overlooking the Earth was once only possible in cartoons and movies. However, luxury space tourism companies and chefs are now turning this idea into reality. In an Instagram collab post, two Michelin Stars-restaurant Alchemist and SpaceVIP company announced the "first stratospheric dining experience" aboard Spaceship Neptune, "the world's first carbon neutral space capsule." As per the announcement, explorers will "ascend 100,000 ft above sea level where they will dine as they watch the sunrise over the Earth's curvature."

Chef Rasmus Munk of Alchemist will be hosting this experience. "This is gonna be insane," the chef wrote on his Instagram handle, adding, "I'm so excited to get started and working with some of the leading scientific institutions and designers for this project. "







According to the New York Post, six explorers "will be making history by enjoying the meal of a lifetime above 99% of Earth's atmosphere" during a six-hour journey. The cost for taking part in this experience starts at $495,000 per ticket (about Rs. 4 crores). The mission is set to launch in late 2025 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US.

During the dining experience in the space capsule, explorers will have access to Wi-Fi on board and can livestream their experience and connect with friends and family on Earth. Roman Chiporukha, founder of SpaceVIP, shared with The Post that the food served will be "inspired by the role of space exploration during the last 60 years of human history, and the impact it has had on our society - both scientifically and philosophically."

What are your views on this space dining experience? Share with us in the comments section.