Actor-model Milind Soman is one of the fittest celebrities of our times. The 55-year-old, who has over a three-decade career in modelling has always been an advocate of physical activity and regular exercise. In addition to this, Milind is also extremely careful about what he puts into his body and always swears by fresh produce. The 'Made In India' star's consistent food-related social media posts are a testimony to this. And since the onset of summer, Milind has been indulging in the choicest of fruits ranging from papayas to mangoes. On Saturday, Milind shared a photo of a plateful of ripe mangoes that had us drooling. He had preceded this with a photo of some yummy papaya, as well.

That is not all. In a series of Instagram Stories, over the past few weeks, Milind showed us that he has been devouring entire bowls filled with watermelon, papaya and mango chunks. With fruits being rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, this is the perfect food for summer. In addition to this, fruits also help reduce inflammation.

The 'Chef' actor, who recently recovered from COVID-19 said that he had binged on as many as six mangoes when he was unwell. In a long note that he penned on the occasion of Holi, he said, "I ate six mangoes and they were delicious. Hail Alphonso."

Milind's wife, Anita Knowar is also a huge mango fan. She even uploaded a picture of herself enjoying mangoes with the caption, "It's the season to get your hands dirty and mouth watery #mangoseason #mondaysundayeveryday."







In addition to fruits, Milind also seems to enjoy simple home-cooked meals. Recently, he had also shared a photo of his traditional Maharashtrian vegetarian thali. The meal consisted of beans sabzi, a preparation made out of spinach, drumstick curry, gajar koshimbir (dry carrot salad) and white rice. Along with the photo, he wrote, "Bon Appetite." Milind's wholesome meal had a healthy dose of vitamins, potassium, antioxidants, minerals and fibre.





Well, we can't wait to follow Milind's suit and get our hands on some hydrating fruits and vegetables. Tell us your favourite part of his summer indulgences.



