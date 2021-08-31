When it comes to eating healthy, salads are at the top of every expert's recommendation. Whether it's a simple bowl of salad with lots of veggies or a tantalising fruit chaat, there are plenty of salad options out there. You can even make your salad high protein by adding boiled sprouts, lentils, or paneer. But did you know salads could actually hurt your digestion process? Mira Kapoor took to Instagram to share a post about the same. Take a look:

Salads may hamper digestion, as revealed in a post by Mira Kapoor.

The post that Mira Kapoor shared was by @lilychoinaturalhealing, who is a New York-based health expert. In the images and caption, Dr. Lily Choi explained how salads could hurt your digestion in some cases. For instance, if you use too much dressing or if all the components in the salad are raw, salads could actually do more harm than good.





The reason behind this is that cold food actually expends more energy in being digested by our body. "When we ingest food that's lower in temperature than we are, our body uses Qi [energy] to bring it up to temperature before it's able to be digested, therefore, more Qi [energy] is expended on cold foods," explained Dr. Choi in the caption. Take a look at the post here:

So, what is Mira Kapoor's trick to eating salads without hampering digestion? She explained in her Instagram story that she avoids eating raw salads and instead cooks them before consumption. "I usually eat a cooked salad or grill the vegetables and toss," wrote Mira Kapoor.





How simple and effective right? Mira Kapoor's simple trick to make salads is something we're definitely going to try. The diva regularly keeps sharing health and fitness tips on her Instagram profile. Recently, she had posted a Reels video about her morning rituals, which included the consumption of saffron and raisin water first thing after waking up. Take a look:

Mira Kapoor revealed that she soaks five raisins and one strand of saffron every night and consumes this first thing in the morning. "It helps with hormonal balancing, pain-free periods, acne, and PMS. I've felt the difference myself," she wrote.





What did you think of Mira Kapoor's health and diet tips? Tell us in the comments below.