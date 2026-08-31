Mira Kapoor is a self-confessed foodie and never misses an opportunity to share glimpses of her culinary indulgences on social media. Whether it's something new she has tried on a vacation or a sneak peek into her delicious cooking diaries, she always leaves us craving more.

Recently, Mira spoke about a healthy, iron-rich drumstick and masoor dal soup once shared by Smriti Irani. Mira revealed that she recently met Smriti on a flight, and the chance encounter reminded her of the recipe she had shared in an old video. Having struggled with anaemia, Mira, through a video on Instagram, said she decided to try the soup and found that it brought a noticeable difference to her blood reports.

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For the caption, Mira wrote, “Met @smritiiraniofficial on a flight, and aside from talking about coding platforms, history and everything under the sun, I remembered a recipe for a soup she shared that helped me like nothing else quite could for anaemia. I've stitched the video from @curly.tales so you all have the recipe. Try it and share ahead. Dal ka soup never been this good.”

The video began with Mira speaking to the viewers: “Look who I met on my flight today.” It then showed a clip of the duo on a flight, with Mira and Smriti looking into the camera as Smriti waved at it.

Mira went on to recall, “So years ago, I had actually seen a video of Smriti Irani's where she had shared this super simple recipe for anaemia. And I have been anaemic myself, struggled with it all my life, and I thought, let me try this.”

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The clip then showed the old clip of Smriti sharing the recipe. “Drumstick hota hai na! (You know drumsticks, right?) A lot of women complain about anaemia. To deal with it, take drumsticks and red lentils (masoor dal). Add onions, ginger, tomatoes, thodi si lal masoor ki dal (a little bit of masoor dal), 3-4 sem (green beans) – add spices, whatever you like, salt, and make a soup of these ingredients. This is the most iron-rich soup that you can have if you are a vegetarian.”

Mira said, “I had it for three months and I genuinely saw a difference in my blood reports. And it is just a soup, nothing fancy. It's all the ingredients that you would find in a regular Indian kitchen and half a cup every day.”

She thought this was worth sharing because there were several anaemic women in India. “And it's not something that happens to only one particular section of society; it doesn't discriminate. So, if something like this helped me, I feel like it's worth passing on,” she added. So, send it to your friends and colleagues. Mira advised, “You never know who might need to hear it.”