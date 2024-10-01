Former Union Minister Smriti Irani is a foodie at heart and her latest social media post is proof. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Irani posted a picture where she can be seen standing in the doorway and looking outside while smiling excitedly. She decided to give this click a foodie twist with the caption. Irani wrote, "When the wait for pizza gets too long #behindcloseddoors #foodie #itsbeenalongday," along with multiple pizza emoticons. It was later in the comments section that Irani revealed that she is "allergic to gluten" and does not eat pizza. However, she had ordered some pizza for the "kids" who work with her.

See the full post here:

Irani also replied to some fun reactions in the comments section:





"Pizza must be very special to give that spark in your eyes," an Instagram user wrote. Irani replied, "With truffle oil, nice and crisp base."





One Instagram follower asked, "What about diet???" The former actor replied, "What diet ...mujhe dekh kar bola karo. [What diet...look at me before saying.]"

Also Read:Gurugram's Da Susy Pizzeria Bags 86th Rank In The World Top 50 Pizzerias Guide





Actors Mouni Roy and Vikrant Massey called the picture beautiful, commenting, "Ki shundor di" and "Atiii sundarrr!" respectively.





Smriti Irani often shares her foodie experiences on Instagram. Previously, she met actors Jackie Shroff and JD Majethia at an award show and had interesting diet-related conversations with them. In the caption, she wrote, "DIET ki salah ke do prakaar - mehnat bahut but no chamatkar. [Two types of diet advice - lots of hard work but no miracles.]" Are you wondering what they advised her to do? Click here to find out.