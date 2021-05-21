Mira Kapoor may come across as a private person; but if there's one thing she has been very vocal about, that has to be her love for food- especially the home-cooked ones with all things organic and seasonal. The 26-year-old, who has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, is very fond of sharing her own recipes on the photo-sharing app. The other day, she made gulkand (or rose petal jam) from the scratch and wrote about its healing benefits. A few months back, she also posted pictures from her DIY shawarma night. Mira is so fond of food that her passion seems to have rubbed off on her children too. Misha and Zain often help Mommy in the kitchen. Remember the time they plucked a few phallis (beans) from their backyard so that Mira could cook them for lunch?

Well, the talented duo was at it again on Thursday, when they fixed their mother a quick tomato, carrot and cucumber salad. "My babies made me a salad and fed me.. I must've done something right", Mira wrote in the caption of her Instagram story. The blurry picture features the bowl of salad in tight clutches of the kids.

(Also Read: Here's What Mira Kapoor Said About Daughter's Adorable Cake For Dad Shahid)





The cute gesture comes shortly after Mother's Day when the kids tried making a moist chocolate cake for their mother - the picture of which was also shared by Mira Kapoor on her Instagram feed.





Mira Kapoor married actor Shahid Kapoor in Delhi, in the year 2015. The couple welcomed their first child Misha in the year 2016 and Zain in 2018.





(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)