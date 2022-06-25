Summer calls for oh-so-yummy milkshakes. Relatable? Well, we don't know about you but Mira Rajput is simply in love with this beverage. And, if you are wondering what made her pick this drink, then the answer is we don't know. Mira, who is currently enjoying her Switzerland vacation with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, and their children Misha and Zain, just felt like having it. Now, are wondering about her current favourite flavour? It's chocolate all the way. Sharing a picture of a glass of milkshake, Mira wrote, “Chocolate milkshake just because....” We can relate with you, Mira. After all, we don't need a reason to have a milkshake. Do you?





And, as we all know that Mira Rajput's food diaries have the power to leave everyone, including us, with hunger panks, we have kept a list of milkshake recipes ready for you. So what are you waiting for? Make a wholesome glass and slurp up every last drop.

Can't help but start with this chocolaty recipe. Blend a creamy concoction with chocolate, cocoa powder and hazelnut. Throw some ice cubes and load the glass with chocolate sprinklers.

The recipe is as simple as it reads. All you need is bananas and milk. A quick and easy milkshake that can do wonders for your health as well as your taste buds.





To all the health-conscious people, what about a glass of beetroot milkshake? Beautiful to look at and delicious to taste, beetroot blended in milk with cinnamon and vanilla ice cream toppings will surely win your heart.

You can never go wrong with this one. After all, it's the strawberry flavour we are talking about. The goodness of strawberry in a tall glass is what you need to beat the heat.





5.Almond Saffron Milkshake





What if we say you can even consume a glass of milkshake before a workout. How, you ask? Just throw a handful of almonds, walnuts and flax seeds into a jar. Next, of course, you will need milk. Now, spin in and your drink is ready.





Do try out the milkshake recipes this weekend.