After a long and tiring day, nothing sounds better than “maa ke haath ka khana”. Agreed? Well, we don't know about you, but Mira Kapoor definitely agrees with us. Mira is a self-confessed foodie, who often regales us with her gastronomical adventures. So, when she treated herself to her “mother's recipe”, Mira made sure to document it for us. What was she eating? Lip-smacking masala bread. On Saturday, Mira dropped a picture of her delicious meal on Instagram Stories. In the picture, we can see a bowl full of masala bread placed next to a glass of beverage. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, “Mother's recipe…Masala bread. But obviously nothing like maa ke haath ka.” Mira Kapoor also tagged her mother on her Instagram Stories.





In another Instagram Stories upload, Mira Kapoor gave us a closer glimpse of her meal. We can see a flavourful bowl of masala bread tempered with oodles of spices and topped with chopped coriander. Next to it, we can see a glass of what looks like chocolate milk. Along with the picture, Mira wrote, “That's what it looks like.”

Masala bread is one of the easiest and quickest dishes you can prepare using leftover bread. Apart from the fact that it can be prepared in just 15 minutes, the best part is this dish needs no extra chopping or peeling. Just blend the masala together and throw in some toasted chunks of bread into the mix. Voila! Your masala bread is ready. Take a look at the recipe here.





Before this, Mira Kapoor shared another relatable foodie moment. She dropped a picture of a healthy and delicious-looking meal on Instagram Stories. The text along with the click read, “When you don't wanna eat at home and don't wanna eat out... You eat from your friend's home.” FYI: Mira relished this heartiest meal at her neighbour, nutritionist Gayatri Chona's place. The picture shows a plate carrying tofu, sticky rice, edamame beans and grilled veggies.





Have you ever tried masala bread? Tell us your favourite version.



