Mira Rajput's Instagram updates often resonate with many, especially when it comes to food. Her posts range from enjoying lavish meals to relishing comfort food, and they never fail to capture the essence of a food lover's cravings. Today, however, her Instagram stories took us on a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminding us of our childhood love affair with Parle G biscuits. The simple joy of dunking a Parle G biscuit into a steaming cup of tea or milk and enjoying the creamy texture is a memory cherished by many.





Mira shared a photo of a container brimming with Parle G biscuits, accompanied by a cup half filled with tea. She captioned it, "Vaise Vala din," which translates to "those kind of days."

Watch Mira Rajput's Instagram story below:

Teatime Snacks To Enjoy

If Mira Rajput's Instagram story evoked a feeling of nostalgic delight, then here are few options that you can try at home.

Butter Cookies

These cookies make for a classic treat with a rich, buttery flavour that pairs perfectly with tea or coffee. They are easy to make and loved by everyone. The simple pleasure of biting into a buttery cookie while sipping on your favourite beverage is unbeatable. See the recipe here.

Whole Grain Crackers

All kinds of crackers are a wholesome snack that pairs well with tea or coffee. This whole grain version is not only healthier but offers a satisfying crunch too. Best part? These are easy to make at home. Whether enjoyed on their own or paired with cheese, these crackers are a great snack for any time of the day. See the recipe here.

Namak Pare

This salty snack is perfect for tea time. It is essentially crispy, deep-fried pieces of dough seasoned with spices, making it a flavourful and crunchy treat to enjoy with your evening tea. Check the recipe here.

Lemon Tea Cake

Lemon tea cake is a light and refreshing snack that pairs beautifully with tea. The zesty lemon flavour adds a refreshing twist to your tea time, making it a delightful treat for your taste buds. Follow the recipe here.

Aloo Tikki

If you need something fulfilling to go with your evening tea, aloo tikki can be a very good option. Made with boiled potatoes and spices, it is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Its spicy and salty flavours make it a perfect snack to enjoy with your evening tea. Here's the recipe.





Happy snacking!