Alia Bhatt is one of those actors whose talents have no bounds. She won our hearts in her first film, Student of the Year, and she has been delivering hit performances ever since that! The actress has been hitting the headlines since she announced her pregnancy with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple got married back in April 2022 and shared the happy news last week in June. Alia Bhatt made a post on Instagram, sharing a picture from the hospital. In the post, she wrote, "Our baby, coming soon." Since they made the announcement, messages and wishes from fans and fellow actors flooded Alia Bhatt's comment section. Many even reshared her post on Instagram stories and wished her congratulations! Recently, the actress gave us an insight into her pregnancy cravings, and it looks every bit delicious!





Alia Bhatt shared a snapshot late at night where she was seen having a tiramisu in a jar and also reading a book on her Kindle. In the story, she wrote, "Tiramisu and a book. Such a gram scene." Check out her full story here:

Instagram story by Alia Bhatt

We don't know about you, but this tiramisu indeed left us drooling! And if the same is the case with you, then how about making one at your home? Now you may think that creating a tiramisu could be a task, but not with our simple recipe. So, if you also want to try it out, take a look at the recipe below:

Tiramisu Recipe: Here's How To Make Tiramisu

First, beat egg yolks and sugar until it is light and creamy. Add the vanilla essence and fold it into the mascarpone. To this, add strong black coffee and brandy and stir. Quickly dip the sponge fingers in the coffee mix. Make sure the fingers soak just enough of the liqueur. Arrange a layer of sponge fingers in a shallow dish and cover them with a layer of mascarpone. Create several layers of sponge fingers, followed by a mascarpone. The top layer will be mascarpone. Chill the tiramisu in the refrigerator for 3-4 hours, dust with cocoa powder, and serve!





For the full recipe of this yummy tiramisu, click here.





Try out this mouth-watering dessert, and let us know how it turned out!