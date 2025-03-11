There is hardly a foodie out there who does not love momos. Traditionally stuffed with vegetables, meat, or paneer, they are usually served steamed or fried. But in recent times, we have seen some truly bizarre combinations of this popular snack. However, have you ever heard someone call India's beloved modak a momo? Well, that is exactly what happened recently, and the internet cannot get over it.

A food vlogger shared his experience of eating a modak, referring to it as a "sweet momo" filled with coconut and jaggery. In the viral Instagram clip, he cuts the modak in half to reveal its delicious filling. The text on the video reads, "Had the best sweet momo in Mumbai! These geniuses filled the momo with coconut and jaggery.' In the caption, he read, "WOW! I had no idea sweet momos existed!"

Since being shared, the video has clocked over 3 million views on Instagram. Several people were quick to point out that the dish in the clip is actually a traditional Maharashtrian dessert - modak - and not a momo. Many even called out the vlogger for mislabeling the beloved sweet. Others noted this could be a fun and intentional comment, since people are so fond of momos.





Also Read: "That's Not Food": Bizarre Chilli Oreo Omelette Recipe Disgusts The Internet





One wrote, "You didn't take the sauce for this sweet momo, it's called ghee."





A person commented, "People with limited knowledge of food, who are happy in their tiny world of maida momos made on dirty thelas, this is a 'MODAK' a far delicious and superior food item than momos. Nothing against momos, but know first, then speak!"





"Feels disturbing to watch modak being eaten with a spoon - calling it sweet momo makes it worse," read a comment.





"This is like watching a foreigner calling dosa as a savoury pancake," said a user.





If you have not ever eaten modaks, here is a quick and easy recipe you can follow.