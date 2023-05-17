Who could think that some flour, cheese, sauce, and a handful of toppings could result in super delicious food? Yes, we are talking about pizza. It is one of the most popularly relished dishes in the world and continues to rule our hearts even today. Be it the cheese-loaded Chicago deep dish or the classic Margherita, the Italian delicacy always leaves us licking our fingers. And when in Italy, one just can't miss a chance to taste some authentic pizzas. This is what Mouni Roy seems to be doing during her holiday in Italy with her husband Suraj Nambiar.

In her recent Instagram post, we saw the actor enjoying a variety of pizzas loaded with a host of toppings. The first picture shared by Mouni Roy featured a fresh pepperoni pizza while in the second photo, we could see another pizza loaded with basil leaves, grated parmesan cheese, and cherry tomatoes. Mouni also seems to have savoured a pizza with a topping of green sauce.

“Love me a carb fest,” the caption read.

Are you too slurping like us? If yes, then let's make some delicious pizzas at home. We bring some homemade pizza recipes that you can easily replicate.

Here're 5 Homemade Pizza Recipes For You:

1. Kebab and paneer pizza:

Kebab and paneer together that too on a pizza? Yes, this recipe offers an amazing fusion of Mughlai kebabs and Italian pizza. Click here for the recipe.

2. Multigrain pizza:

Those on a diet and still want to enjoy pizza can go for this multigrain pizza. It has maize flour, wheat flour, whole wheat flour, oatmeal, and other nutritious ingredients. Recipe inside.

3. Vegetarian pizza:

There are plenty of options for vegetarians when it comes to having pizza. This one is topped up with green and red bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and of course, lots of cheese. Recipe here.

4. Greek style pizza:

Want to go a bit exotic? Then try this Greek style pizza which is lighter more delicious. You just need a few ingredients and an oven to make. View the recipe here.

5. Cheese burst pizza (without yeast):

The more the cheese the better it is. That is why we have got this cheese burst pizza. And needless to say that it has truckloads of cheese along with fresh vegetables, Italian herbs, and lip-smacking sauces. Click here.

Go through the list and let us know which of the above you want to try first.



