Neha Dhupia has never failed to impress us! With her flamboyance and fashion statement, Neha keeps setting goals for her 4.6 million followers on Instagram. And if you closely follow her shenanigans on the photo-sharing app, you will also know what a big foodie she is at heart. From devouring roasted chicken made by filmmaker Farah Khan to satiating midnight cravings with scrumptious tikkis - Neha has proved her love for food a million times. She keeps sharing glimpses of all her food activities on Instagram too.





Recently, she gave us a sneak peek into one of her favourite desserts that instantly reminded her of childhood- it was a bowl of jelly custard. This time, the dessert was yet more special for her as the chef was none other than her 2-and-half-year-old daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Yes, you heard us. This yummy bowl of custard was prepared by Mehr, with the help of her 'naani' (Neha's mother) Babli Dhupia. Much adorable, right?





Neha shared a boomerang of the jelly custard on her Insta Stories and wrote alongside, "Bachpan ki yaadein (memories of childhood)...jelly custard courtesy @babsdhupia @mehrdhupiabedi." Take a look.

Earlier in the day, Neha also shared a glimpse from her tea date with her parents Pradip Dhupia and Babli Dhupia. "Teatime with ma pa."





On the work front, Neha was last seen in a short film titled 'Devi'. She will also be starrung in upcoming movies 'A Thursday' and Vidyut Jamwal-starrer 'Sanak'. Besides, she recently shot for a project with filmmaker Farah Khan, where she made the latter cook roasted chicken for her. Through both Neha and Farah's Instagram stories, we also got several glimpses of their lavish meal on sets. Take a look:











