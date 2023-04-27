Singer Neha Kakkar never misses out on a chance to share about her life and fun moments on the internet. She is quite active on social media and engages her fans with her fun-filled posts and stories. Those who follow her on Instagram know that she is a big-time foodie and loves exploring different cuisines. That's not all! She often shares her food indulgences on her social media handles too. And this time again, Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share a story of her scrumptious breakfast meal and we are drooling over it.





In the story, you can see Neha Kakkar sitting inside the pool holding a bottle of coffee in one hand and a croissant in another hand. On her side there is a huge breakfast tray that includes two types of juices, fruits, a cheese board, donuts, avocado toast, and, smoothie bowls.





Along with the post she wrote, "Mornings like these" with a heart emoticon.





Going ahead with her Instagram stories, you will also see a video of Neha Kakkar enjoying a drink on a plane. Atop which she wrote, "Let's go." Take a look here:

Neha Kakkar loves breakfast in the pool. On April 15, 2023, Neha Kakkar shared an Instagram reel of her brother, Tony Kakkar's birthday celebration. The video showcases Neha enjoying food inside the pool. She takes a bite of the croissant and sips on her cold coffee. Further in the video she can be seen having scrumptious food with her family members. The video gained 1.3 million likes. Take a look below:

On the post, she wrote, "We celebrated @tonykakkar bhaiyu's birthday in this heavenly place which is half an hour away from #Rishikesh #Uttarakhand. What beautiful times!!





What do you think about Neha Kakkar's food indulgences? Do share your opinion in the comments section below.



