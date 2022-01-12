Mira Kapoor is a hardcore foodie and there's no secret to it. Over the years, she has emerged well as a food influencer, teasing her 3.1 million followers on Instagram with indulgent posts and stories. From her daily meals to the delicious cooking sessions - Mira shares glimpses of it all on the photo-sharing app. And what we love the most are her vacations and meal dates with family and friends. She literally goes on a bingeing spree, giving us major food goals. Remember her trips to Goa and Maldives in 2021?! We saw Mira sharing glimpses of every meal she enjoyed. From extensive breakfasts to delectable dinners - she had it all to her heart's content.





Mira Kapoor, who is currently having a staycation in Punjab with husband Shahid Kapoor, went on a bingeing spree once again. She took to Instagram to share stories featuring her meals and we can't help but drool! In the first story, she shared the menu for her lunch, which was nothing short of a four-course Punjabi meal. The meal included - mooli paratha, gajar matar, adrak chai and gajar ka halwa. "Currently in heaven with fuzzy socks...Winter is the best," she wrote alongside. Take a look:





Also Read: Mira Kapoor Is Savouring Some 'Winter Goodies', Can You Guess?

It didn't end here. Mira again shared a story that featured the dinner spread. Mira and Shahid went for desi-Chinese and enjoyed chilli paneer, honey chilli potatoes and chilli garlic noodles. "Yes, we are having a staycation," she added.





Also Read: "Food Over Shahid": Mira Kapoor's 'This Or That' Session Is Every Foodie Ever

The menu sounds oh-so-delicious; isn't it? Which one of the above dishes tops your list of favourites? Let us know in the comments below.