Malaika Arora never fails to tease our taste buds. From her love of comforting home-cooked delights to her foodie adventures at foreign destinations, her different culinary journeys keep us hooked. So what's the latest update? Malaika's Instagram Stories was all about a yummy-looking potato treat. The plate was loaded with golden, crispy potato delights. But what is a plate of potatoes without its trusty companions? Tomato ketchup, mint sauce, and tandoori sauce joined the party, making it a flavour-packed affair. Malaika, in the caption, declared, "Crispy parmesan potatoes for the win." Take a look at the screengrab below:

Fries hold a special place in the hearts of food lovers worldwide. And it turns out that Malaika Arora, just like the rest of us, has a soft spot for this universal favourite. A few weeks back, she shared a tempting picture of fries - a simple pleasure enjoyed while sitting in a Mumbai restaurant. Her love for this classic finger food was evident as she captioned her Instagram Stories with a touch of longing, saying, "Gonna miss these fries." It's moments like these that remind us that even celebrities cherish the simple joys of life. Read the full story here.

Before that, Malaika Arora indulged in a delectable Sindhi meal, and she was not alone in savouring this culinary delight. Her dining companions for this feast were none other than her sister, Amrita Arora, and her Bollywood bestie, Kareena Kapoor. The trio gathered for a meal that was not just about the taste but also about the luxury of it all. Their choice of dining elegance was a silver thali holding two petite bowls, setting the stage for a lavish culinary adventure. Now, what made it onto this fabulous plate? Well, our best guess includes drumsticks sabzi, tantalising mutton curry and a serving of comforting kheecha. Malaika, the foodie at heart, aptly captioned her Instagram post with a playful, "Kheeechaaa n Theechaaa." Click here to read the full story.

