Are you someone who is into healthy eating? Well, nutritionist and dietitian Sejal Ahuja's latest post is for you. She has shared a video on Instagram explaining how ragi is beneficial for diabetic patients but may be harmful for those with thyroid issues. In the video, she explained that ragi is beneficial for diabetic patients as it helps control sugar levels. However, it is not recommended for individuals suffering from thyroid issues as it is goitrogenic and can disrupt thyroid levels. The caption of the video reads, “Ragi has a low glycemic index and high fibre content, making it beneficial for managing blood sugar levels in diabetes and overall it has low to moderate glycemic load. Also, we generally combine roti with a source of fibre and protein which makes it even more suitable and does not spike blood sugar rapidly. Ragi, a Goitrogenic food, has been shown to inhibit thyroid hormone synthesis in several ways, mostly by inhibiting iodine utilisation. Thyroid patients should also Not completely refrain from ragi …(can have it in moderation once a while ).”

Take a look:

If you want to incorporate ragi into your diet, below are some recipes that you must try. Remember if you are dealing with thyroid, the expert suggests avoiding it or having it in moderation. These healthy ragi recipes are a good idea to consume the nutrient-rich flour.

Here Are 5 Healthy Ragi Recipes For Your Healthy Diet:

1. Ragi Dosa

A nutritious South Indian delicacy made from fermented ragi batter, creating thin, crispy crepes rich in fibre, calcium, and iron. Often served with chutney and sambar, ragi dosa is a popular breakfast choice, offering a gluten-free alternative with a distinct nutty flavour. Click here for the recipe.

2. Ragi Paratha

A wholesome flatbread originating from North India, ragi paratha uses ragi flour to create a hearty, nutritious meal. Pan-fried until golden, these layered breads offer a delightful crunch and are often paired with yoghurt, pickles, or curry. Recipe here.

3. Ragi Malpua

A traditional Indian dessert with a healthy twist, ragi malpua features ragi flour blended with milk, sugar, and spices, then deep-fried to golden perfection. Served hot and garnished with nuts or a drizzle of syrup, these sweet treats offer a guilt-free indulgence packed with nutrients. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Ragi Cookies

Wholesome treats made from ragi flour, butter, and sugar, ragi cookies offer a nutritious snack option packed with the goodness of whole grains. With a crunchy texture and nutty flavour, these cookies are perfect for satisfying sweet cravings while providing essential nutrients. Detailed recipe here.

5. Ragi Cutlet

A savoury delight made from a mixture of ragi flour, mashed vegetables, and spices, ragi cutlets are shallow-fried until crispy. These wholesome snacks are not only delicious but also high in protein, fibre, and vitamins, making them a popular choice for health-conscious individuals. Check out the recipe here.