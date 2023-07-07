World Chocolate Day is observed on July 7. The day celebrates the sweetness that not only unites the culture but also brings joy to foodies across the globe. When foodies are celebrating the day with much fervour, how could Rakul Preet Singh stay behind? Acknowledging the day, the actress gave us a glimpse of her chocolate encounters. Rakul Preet Singh shared a series of pictures, wherein she was satisfying her sweet tooth cravings. Well, it was all things chocolaty. Claiming that “there is nothing that chocolate can't solve,” the actress began her chocolate series with decadent chocobar ice cream. Slurping already? Wait, there is more. We also saw her holding a chocolate ganache moulded into a miniature vintage movie camera. Don't miss the hot chocolate. Just a heads up it came with melted marshmallows. Next, Rakul Preet dropped a throwback picture from her birthday, with multiple cakes. She shared her post with the caption, "Cos there is nothing that a yummy chocolate can't solve .. Happy world chocolate day !!" Take a look:

Let's celebrate this chocolate day by recreating Rakul Preet Singh's chocolate adventure. But with a little desi twist to it all.

1. Chocobar Ice Cream

Yes, yes you can make chocobar ice cream at home and we promise it will just be like the store-bought stick. The secret ingredients to this recipe are unsalted butter, drinking chocolate powder and innumerable dry fruits. What are you waiting for? Go beat the heat and prepare the dish now. Recipe here.

2. Chocolate ice-cream

If an ice cream stick bothers you, we have the perfect solution for you. This homemade chocolate ice cream can be prepared in a jiffy. Check out the recipe here.

3. Hot Chocolate

Who said that hot chocolate is meant to be enjoyed only in winter? Just add some cinnamon and caramel to it and voila. Click here for the recipe.

4. Masala Hot Chocolate

Presenting, the desi version — masala hot chocolate. Do you want to know the secret? This one comes with the goodness of Indian spices. It only takes 10 minutes to prepare it. Recipe here.

5. Healthy chocolate cake

Gone are those days when you need to rush to the bakery to get a yummy chocolate cake. Here is a healthy recipe to prepare this dessert at home. And, that too in less than an hour. What else do you need? Take a look at the recipe here.