If you still buy veggies from a street cart or remember the pre-grocery app days, you'll recall that amid bargaining and weighing the produce, there was one simple leafy green that came free-of-cost: the humble dhaniya, or coriander. It is a popular herb for garnishing sabzis or making chutneys. People would simply ask the vendor to add some free dhaniya with their purchase of onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and other veggies. However, this once-freebie has now emerged as the most ordered vegetable in urban India in 2025, according to consumer data from Handpickd, India's first zero-stock fresh commerce startup.





Further, as per the data, the dhaniya-mirchi combo crossed 24,000 orders, making it one of the most frequently reordered items of the year.

No More Stocking The Fridge For Weeks

The demand for fresh coriander aligns with broader 2025 market trends, where Indian consumers moved away from pantry loading or weekly bulk buying to a more spontaneous purchase style, as and when required. Instead of stocking coriander in the fridge and using it for a week or more, people ordered ingredients hours or even minutes before enjoying their meal.

The trend was fueled by both the rise of food delivery apps and the demand for fresh produce. This shift in buying habits turned what was once a freebie into the most ordered veggie on the app, more than onion, tomato, or potato.





Other Most Ordered Fresh Vegetables and Fruits Trends

Tomatoes For That Curry Base

Photo Credit: Pexels

Tomatoes across various formats were among the most repeatedly reordered items, followed by ginger, capsicum, bottle gourd, cauliflower, and Nashik onions.

Let's Eat Avo Toast

Exotic produce like avocado and bell pepper also saw a surge, with orders skyrocketing 20-fold, from 689 in 2024 to 14,659 in 2025. Interestingly, these items didn't replace Indian staples; they complemented them, signalling a fusion of global ingredients and recipes in the local palate.

Bananas Rule In Fruits, Coconut Water In Demand

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Bananas (Robusta variety) topped the fruit category with 22,249 orders, while fresh coconut water crossed 13,000 orders, highlighting a growing preference for natural hydration over packaged beverages.





As per the data, Gurugram led the fresh food consumption trend with 590,149 orders, nearly four to five times higher than other cities like Noida and Bengaluru.